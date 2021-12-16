McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.99. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

