Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

