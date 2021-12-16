$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $6.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.51. The company had a trading volume of 885,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,048. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.87. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

