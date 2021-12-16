Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.07 Million

Analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post $91.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $91.13 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $72.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $334.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $343.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

