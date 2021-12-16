Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.24 Million

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report $446.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $450.82 million. Lumentum posted sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,892. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.68. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Lumentum by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $12,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

