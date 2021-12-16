Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 11,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,701. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,460 shares of company stock valued at $517,211 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.