Haven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $85.42 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00010685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $85.42 million and $862,529.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,116.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.38 or 0.08370037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00314516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.63 or 0.00924060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00074423 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.00398004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00256244 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,613,174 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

