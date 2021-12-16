Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $302.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.20 million and the lowest is $301.74 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $299.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,096 shares of company stock worth $528,401 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 143,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.55 and a beta of 0.67. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.