Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$2.17. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 119,805 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

