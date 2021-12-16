Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.54

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $1.81. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 473,899 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

