ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.56

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.56 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 72.55 ($0.96). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 52,424 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £47.23 million and a P/E ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Get ULS Technology alerts:

In other ULS Technology news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($11,576.58). Insiders acquired 126,288 shares of company stock worth $8,202,451 over the last quarter.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.