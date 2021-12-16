London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.99

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.99 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.19), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £12.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.90.

In other London & Associated Properties news, insider Jonathan Mintz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($21,144.44).

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

