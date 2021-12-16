Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declines By 63.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

