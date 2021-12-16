Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.31

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 52085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

