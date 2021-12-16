Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the November 15th total of 861,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,766. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at $170,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

