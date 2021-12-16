Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the November 15th total of 861,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,766. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at $170,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
