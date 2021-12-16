$126.84 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce sales of $126.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.53 million and the lowest is $124.15 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $502.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $505.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $512.95 million, with estimates ranging from $508.42 million to $517.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 202,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 179,470 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,471. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

