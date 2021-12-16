Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce $10.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.21 million to $100.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $123,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,437 shares of company stock worth $2,841,499 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69,213 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,545. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

