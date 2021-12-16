Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $274.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

