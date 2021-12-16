Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.27 and a 200 day moving average of $241.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $265.86. The stock has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

