First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.