Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CEFC remained flat at $$11.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $11.90.
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
