Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEFC remained flat at $$11.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $11.90.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

