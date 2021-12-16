CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in November

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:CSRLF remained flat at $$4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CSR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

