CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in November

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLPHY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 75,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,708. CLP has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get CLP alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.