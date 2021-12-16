Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $219.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

