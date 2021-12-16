Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.11 Million

Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $24.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $87.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $92.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.80 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $137.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. 32,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

