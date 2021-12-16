Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $201.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $764.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $766.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $811.98 million, with estimates ranging from $811.76 million to $812.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

HIW traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 107,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

