OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 7,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.17. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.