Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,175.55

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,175.55 ($28.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,202 ($29.10). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,121 ($28.03), with a volume of 1,143,461 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.87) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,176.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,315 ($30.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,214.50 ($25,392.49). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($28.00) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,705.63). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,622.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

