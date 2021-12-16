E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.47

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $13.16. E.On shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

