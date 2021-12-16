Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 96 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 37.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $4,750,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,768,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.75. 14,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $264.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

