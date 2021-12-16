Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.61 and traded as high as C$14.22. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 10,798 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$465.81 million and a P/E ratio of 40.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.62.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.