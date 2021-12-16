The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,443.63

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,443.63 ($19.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,445 ($19.10). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,445 ($19.10), with a volume of 5,869 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.92) target price on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Vitec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.98. The company has a market capitalization of £658.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

