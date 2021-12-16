Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Up 150.4% in November

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:PV remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 202,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,907. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

