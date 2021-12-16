Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$6.59. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 748,517 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

