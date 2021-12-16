Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 158.3% in November

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LDSCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LDSCY remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.4157 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

