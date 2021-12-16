Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the November 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMBT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

