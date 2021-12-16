Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average of $225.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

