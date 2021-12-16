Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Expands By 176.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5982 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.