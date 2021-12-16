$106.79 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $106.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.98 million and the lowest is $104.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $48.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $361.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $939.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

