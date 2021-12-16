Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,651. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

