Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $769.28

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 769.28 ($10.17) and traded as low as GBX 636 ($8.40). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 646 ($8.54), with a volume of 34,489 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSTA. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.89) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.89) to GBX 800 ($10.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.89) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 676.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 768.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £395.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

