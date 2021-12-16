ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,023,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,282,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,810,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,150,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 56,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,111. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

