Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Expands By 137.8%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 20,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

