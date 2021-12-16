Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Expands By 137.8%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 20,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
