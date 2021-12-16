Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,207,511 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £7.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.35.

Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

