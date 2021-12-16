Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.80

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $12.88. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 23,568 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUSF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2242 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

