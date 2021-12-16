Zacks: Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Hecla Mining also reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of HL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 533,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,777. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 957,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $4,231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 136,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.