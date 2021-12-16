Meme (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00276866 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008640 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003065 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015622 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

