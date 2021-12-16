USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005209 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

