Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 262,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,597. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

