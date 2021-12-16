PIN Market Capitalization Reaches $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00055604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.10 or 0.08326268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00078454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,267.89 or 1.00095035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

